For Black Women In The UK, A Fear Of Pregnancy Is Far From Irrational

“You know what the problem with your generation is,” my mother tells me, “you all know a little too much…'' she says, gesturing to the phone in my hand. We’re talking about pregnancy again, a conversation dance we do every so often, during which she tells me about the joys of motherhood and I bring up every conceivable reason why it’s something I am terrified to do (this time it’s a Tik Tok video of a mother of triplets leaking milk into her armpits). Motherhood has always mystified me — both the concept and bewildering physical experience — especially Black motherhood , where there is an unfortunate expectation of strength in spite of, well… everything the world throws at it. Social media hasn’t helped my anxiety. In the age of too much information, I know as much as possible about the greatest, transformative, worst, and ugliest parts of Black parenthood due to being online. It’s overwhelming, I try to explain to my mum. “I just did it, L'Oréal,” my mum says, shrugging, “you just do. Obsessing over the what-ifs isn’t helpful.” But I do obsess over them. For me, embarking on motherhood in 2022 means confronting the very unsettling reality that for Black women in the UK, pregnancy comes with a heightened risk. I think I want to become a mother but, here in the UK, what could that mean for me, my health and potentially, a child?