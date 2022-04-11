Having Kids With My Wife Showed Me That Black Queer Moms Need More Support

Free motherhood looks like being able to mother my kids without the judgment of society, without the pressures of this is how it's supposed to be. No, I do not have to whoop my son, when he has a tantrum. That's not the sole way of being a Black mom. So give me my space and my freedom to mother my children without your judgment, without the unsolicited opinions of what I should be doing — how I should dress and how I should talk around my kids. We are very protective of our space, even though we are very transparent about our lives online, it is just about what we allow to come in. I want other Black queer women to see that this is an option; that you can marry who you love and have the family you desire. We're thriving, breaking generational curses, and gentle parenting. We are doing everything that we can to raise empathetic and considerate human beings in this world. That is me and my wife's biggest goal.