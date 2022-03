Why Don’t “Size-Inclusive” Brands Carry Plus Sizes In Stores?

While each of Madewell ’s 144 stores across the U.S. carries “key” denim styles in the full-size range, which goes up to a size 28/4X, only 10 locations carry the plus-size line in all denim styles. While the brand points to physical space — which, in some cases, would need to double to accommodate the full plus-size range — as a barrier, it says that more stores will follow suit throughout the year. What makes Madewell's current setup notable though is that the extended sizes are carried alongside straight-size offerings as opposed to in a separate section, as has long been the norm and a source of frustration for consumers who had to shop separately from their friends within the same space.