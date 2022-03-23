Why Don’t “Size-Inclusive” Brands Carry Plus Sizes In Stores?

While this begs the question of why don't brands just make more clothing to distribute, the initial decision to carry plus sizes in-store is often not a one-and-done, but rather, a first step in the journey toward establishing a customer base that will let plus thrive in all markets nationally. Mason explains that this leads some brands to assign full-size runs to only their flagship locations, with shoppers outside of those cities having to resort to online-only for the time being.