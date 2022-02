The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Blackity-Black, But We’ve (Still) Got Beef With The NFL

The first head scratcher is the NFL’s decision to recruit Dr. Dre as the star of its halftime show. As well-known as the rapper is for his role in solidifying hip-hop culture on the west coast, he’s just as notorious for being physically, emotionally, and mentally violent with women in the past. From his earliest days as a young upstart in N.W.A. to his current status as a millionaire businessman, Dr. Dre’s successful career in entertainment has been peppered with numerous examples of abuse. While doing press for N.W.A.’s box office hit biopic Straight Outta Compton, Dr. Dre publicly apologized for his abusive past , but as more instances of concerning relationships with his second wife and his own daughter made headlines, it became very clear that we were observing Dre’s alleged pattern of violence towards the woman around him. That fact alone could have been a nonstarter for the NFL, but given the league’s history of sheltering abusers , we can’t be surprised that it wasn’t a dealbreaker. Domestic violence is a disturbingly common occurrence within the league . Almost every month, we learn of a new devastating story about a football player physically abusing a woman and getting away with it while the NFL mostly feigns ignorance.