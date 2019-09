But this month, Deborah Epstein, a researcher who specializes in domestic violence, and Susan Else, former president of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, resigned from the commission , with Epstein stating that the NFLPA repeatedly failed to instate her suggestions for ways to reduce intimate-partner violence. "The Player's Association contacts that I have would welcome those ideas, tell me they were eminently doable, but that they had to get kicked down the road because, 'It was the Super Bowl, it was the draft, it was the season,'" she told NPR. "And I would come back and reiterate my suggestions, and eventually I found that communication would just die on the vine."