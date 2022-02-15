The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Blackity-Black, But We’ve (Still) Got Beef With The NFL

Was the halftime show good? Sure. The show was a west coast wet dream. Every artist on that stage had a laundry list of undeniable hits, and they made sure to use their respective sets to remind the world of their impact. It also made history, marking the first time that hip-hop had been given a major platform at the Super Bowl. Still, if this musical extravaganza felt a little off to you, it’s because it was part of a very clear ploy to assuage rightful concerns about the NFL’s relationship with Blackness. Even though they tried to distract us with some of our favorite Black people and our favorite Black things (an army of dancers crip-walking across the field? Absolutely!), the fact remains that this sport doesn’t love us back. And I’m not sure how much longer this one-sided relationship with the league can keep going.