The New Janet Jackson Documentary Proves She’s Always Been In Control

Throughout her life and career, Jackson has been uncomfortable with the assigned hyperbole and pretence that comes with fame. As Jackson now prepares to enter into her 60s, she has parsed through the noise thrust upon her by the vestiges of her last name and demanded that the world reckon with Janet Jackson — period. Janet Jackson shows us a girl all grown up. She’s still soft-spoken, quiet, and careful with her words, but there is an unmistakable assuredness emanating from her. This is a woman who knows who she is. Establishing and maintaining a career in both music and acting is a tall task in itself, but to create a legacy that has since generated powerful contemporaries in their own right is Herculean. Whether it’s her legendary music videos, breathless choreography, eclectic fashion sense ranging from streamlined suits to military-inspired stage costumes to comfy grunge looks that all channelled her Black, feminine essence, or instantly recognisable roles like Justice in the 1993 cult classic film, Poetic Justice , (a role that has become a consummate rite of passage Black girl Halloween costume ), Jackson isn’t simply a pop culture icon, she is pop culture.