Twitter Celebrates Janet Jackson Appreciation Day Over Super Bowl

We should do a #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ab9fMexgn6— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 2, 2018
Everything about Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice is beautiful. The braids, alone, are iconic. The outfits. The monologues about Black womanhood, trauma, and grief. EVERYTHING. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/vmsVm9HTMv— Evette Dionne ? (@freeblackgirl) February 4, 2018
Janet released a whole album, went on tour, decided to PAUSE to have a fresh baby at age 50, dropped that billionaire hub, and went back out on tour like nothing happened.— Carli B (@Lalabee79) February 4, 2018
Your fav could never. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay
Janet Jackson really made one of the greatest videos of all time by herself dancing in an abandoned warehouse. "Pleasure Principle." Almost 31 years later and your faves still can't keep up. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/hGqeRh3GCj— Donald Trump is a RACIST & my name is Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) February 3, 2018
Back to 1986. After 2 mostly unnoticed albums, she took Control. Teamed up with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and changed the sound of pop music forever. There's no Beyoncé "Feminist" movement in 2013 without Janet first taking CONTROL. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/4voonFymMg— Donald Trump is a RACIST & my name is Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) February 3, 2018
In 1997 Janet released an anthem to a friend she lost to HIV/AIDS called Together Again. It’s a beautiful and empowering song, and the video she released with it is stunning. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/erZxhrPjZO— Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 4, 2018
“With music by our side, to break the color lines, let’s work together to improve our way of life, join voices in protest to social injustice, A generation full of courage, we are a part of the Rhythm Nation” #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/0JYjNlNoBz— Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 4, 2018
Every day is #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. pic.twitter.com/pRnlBGDiSV— Alexander Hardy (@chrisalexander_) February 4, 2018
I love how @kerrywashington subtly did her own #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay by featuring only Janet Jackson songs on her epsd of #SCANDAL right before the SB pic.twitter.com/7w8ZJrkDve— Blue Gangsta♎ (@ferronze23) February 4, 2018
PLEASE TAKE NOTE: A woman of color saved @jtimberlake’s ass & softened what would have been massive blowback for him. AGAIN. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/71pNR0JbF5— April (@ReignOfApril) February 4, 2018
Living for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. we love you Miss Jackson. It's all for you. When we think of you nothing else seems to matter. Get us all together again in this Rhythm Nation. https://t.co/jJkXqSch3c— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 4, 2018