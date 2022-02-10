Is It Time To Rethink The Phrase “Starting A Family”?

The language we use doesn’t define how we live but it does shape how we perceive it. It isn’t malicious or ill-intentioned to think of children as the point at which a 'new' family 'starts' but when you begin to see the patterns in phrases such as this, you begin to recognize how they can subtly warp our expectations of each other. In rejecting them we can make more space for every iteration of family, from childfree to sprawling to chosen, and everything in between. This gives legitimacy not to childrearing or parenting above all else but to the support and community that family can and should give, however it is formed.