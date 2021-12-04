Target’s Lego Collaboration Is What Technicolor Dreams Are Made Of

Chichi Offor, Emily Ruane
Big-box retailer Target has a long history of high-low designer collaborations that offer fashion-forward product mashups at reasonable retail prices. In the past several decades, they’ve brought their cheap-chic magic to Marimekko, Missoni, and Rodarte, and more recently, Christopher John Rogers and Rachel Comey. The ever-famous Red Dot Boutique’s latest partnership is a little more youthful but no less stylish — this time, they’ve teamed up with the legacy toy brand Lego for a 300-piece collection of gifts, home goods, toys, and pet accessories inspired by the Danish toymaker’s signature primary-hued building blocks. The assortment also includes a wide range of apparel for kids and adults, with sizes extending up to 4X. Prices will range from $1.50 - $120, with most items coming in below $30.
We couldn’t have asked for a collaboration better suited to holiday gifting — even if the person on your list is unfamiliar with the bright building blocks, Lego’s offerings boast a youthful appeal that will be a joy for anyone to unwrap. However, it’s pretty likely that your giftee has had a brush with the increasingly popular brand. According to the Washington Post, Lego is “the world’s largest and most profitable toymaker,” and there are a growing number of AFOLs (that’s Adult Fans of Lego) who spend hundreds of dollars on elaborate sets and showcase their achievements on Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. (Luckily, you can nab a gift for around $20.)
It’s a tall order to schlep your way through 300 products to find the goods that will suit your gifting needs, so we've highlighted a few of our favorites below. (You can also click here to sort through every single interlocking piece yourself.) From candy-colored home goods to convertible color-blocked puffer jackets, there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up something juicy, but you’d better get to building your cart — this rainbow-toned collaboration is likely to sell out in a flash.
Color-blocked Puffer Jacket, $60

LEGO
Color Block Puffer Jacket
$60.00
Target
Our plus-size writer Chichi Offor suited up in this bold striped puffer — you can see her wearing it in her usual size of 2X above. Made from recycled polyester, it features an oceanic coloway and zip-off sleeves for easy conversion into a vest.
Reusable Urban Brick Lightweight Tote Bag, $5

LEGO
Reusable Urban Brick Lightweight Tote Bag
$5.00
Target
This extra-roomy packable tote boasts a dazzling, Tetris-like pattern, making for an eye-catching stocking stuffer for your giftee — or just a high-capacity shopper for all of your schlepping needs.
Side Striped Jogger Pants, $30

LEGO
Women's Side Striped Jogger Pants
$30.00
Target
Lounge colorfully in these teal joggers, complete with a tonal stripe for extra fireside flair. They boast a hybrid cotton and recycled polyester construction, along with a high-contrast adjustable drawstring for an easy fit.
Brick Storage Box With Contrast Handle, $12

LEGO
Brick Storage Box With Contrast Handle
$12.00
Target
What Target calls a storage box we call the triumphant return of the top-handle bag. Sure, you could use this for playroom storage — but it would also be a cheeky conversation starter when packed with your evening essentials and brought out on New Year’s Eve.
Ceramic Tumbler Mug Set With Silicone Sleeves, $20

LEGO
Ceramic Tumbler Mug With Silicone (sleeve ...
$20.00
Target
These crayon-colored drinking cups will definitely not stayed tucked away in our cabinets — we’re envisioning them jazzing up our kitchen’s open shelving with their bold and multi-hued presentation.
Contrast Pocket Convertible Zip-Up Puffer Jacket, $70

LEGO
Contrast Pocket Convertible Zip-up Puffer ...
$70.00
Target
This longline puffer boasts bold patch pockets big enough to hold a host of odds and ends — but the functionality doesn’t end there. It’s also equipped with a zipper at the hip for removing the bottom half of the coat when less cold-weather coverage is needed.
Color Block Puffer Scarf, $20

We can’t resist the complementary pink and red tones and overlapping design of this folded, sherpa-lined scarf.
Minifigure Patch Beanie Hat, $20

LEGO
Minifigure Patch Beanie Hat
$20.00
Target
Knitted puff-ball accents keep this textured beanie from feeling like your standard sporting goods-store buy. (The Lego man appliqué helps, too.)
Utility Pockets Tote Bag, $40

LEGO
Utility Pockets Tote Bag
$40.00
Target
This eye-catching tote is equipped with plenty of real estate, both inside and out. The interior can accommodate a small laptop and boasts a vibrant lining that belies its monochrome exterior.
Contrast Pocket Sherpa, $50

LEGO
Contrast Pocket Sherpa Jacket
$50.00
Target
If you have yet to pull the trigger on a fleece-y layer for winter, may we recommend Lego’s sherbet-hued iteration? Made entirely from recycled polyester, this high-contrast windbreaker is available in kids’ and mens’ sizes, too. Go ahead and outfit your whole family — we won’t judge.
Silicone Coaster Set With Wood Holder, $12

LEGO
Silicone Coaster Set With Wood Holder
$12.00
Target
A neatly-stacked set of coasters will add a splash of color to your next soirée.
Dog And Cat Colorblock Puffer, $15.99

LEGO
Dog And Cat Color Block Puffer
$15.99
Target
We thought we had every gasp-inducing dog sweater on the internet dialed — until now. Not only will your furry friend love this toasty puffer, but the tropical colorways will help you keep track of them at the dog park.
Multi-compartment Trinket Box, $20

LEGO
Multi-compartment Trinket Box With Wood Lid
$20.00
Target
With a Scandi-chic solid birch lid and compartments made from the same glossy plastic that’s used to make Legos, this cheerful storage box will certainly brighten up the desk-scape of anyone on your list.
