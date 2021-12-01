19 Winter Outfit Ideas To Keep You Warm From Head-To-Toe

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
Every year, the holiday cheer is so exciting you likely forget it comes with layers upon layers of clothing, each scratchier than the next. Sure, we are thrilled for the season of sequins, bows, glittery tights, and feather outfits leading up to Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, but everyday winter dressing is difficult enough for anyone to wish for a one-way ticket somewhere warm.
Before you give up your life in the middle of a cold-weather meltdown, look at Instagram first. Whether you need help layering up or just trying to get some inspiration in the middle of yet another cloudy, below-30 day, the app is filled with fashion's finest sharing their styling wisdom on how to wear some of the season’s biggest trends, as well as the coziest accessories to keep you warm from head-to-toe. If you’re freezing, maybe you’re just one balaclava away from total winter bliss.
Ahead, take a look at 19 winter outfit ideas to survive December in style.