Everything you know about getting dressed? It's time to toss it out the (closet) door. Sure, you've been picking out your outfits one pair of pants at a time since you were a munchkin, but we bet you aren't as well-versed in the art of creative layering as you could be. There's so much more to piling on the pieces than that collared-shirt-under-a-sweater combo you've done and dusted; a quick scan through Instagram will prove as much. Sure, learning to pair a skirt over pants may seem next-level, but at the end of the day, what's layering, really, but popping clothes over more clothes?



From simple swaps of a sweater to understanding exactly which colors work best together, we're here to help you face all the stages of layering head-on. Ahead, we'll introduce you to every level — from beginner to super-advanced — to help inspire your best looks. Let these tips and tricks be a guide as you develop your own set of out-of-the-box layering techniques.