When To Trust Your Gut Instinct (& When To Ignore It)

A few years ago I saw a squirrel lying prostrate in the road. It had been hit by a car and was gasping for breath. My instinct in the moment said: I can save you. I picked it up and made a vague attempt at CPR with two fingers on its tiny chest but its head quickly flopped to the side. It was over. It might sound ridiculous but I think about the look in that animal’s eyes, watery and full of terror, often. Did my instinct to rescue make its final seconds of life, in the strange hands of a human being, unnecessarily frightening? Should I have walked on and let the inevitable happen? The urge to act was strong. I felt it in my gut.