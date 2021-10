Why Fashion Is High On Mushrooms Right Now

At Stella McCartney , the designer said that mushrooms were the main inspiration for her collection which was presented against a soundtrack containing the amplified sounds of fungi growing in the wild. The statement was a commentary on the role of mushrooms in the future of fashion (they’re great for making sustainable materials, by the way !), as well as the ways humans can look to fungi , which often grow in groups or form on other living organisms like trees, to learn how to live in community with one another. Of course, McCartney also presented vegan-leather pieces made of mycelium, derived from mushrooms, with a new version of the “Icon” bag. In a statement, the designer connected mushrooms to the industry, more generally: “What you see on the runway today is the conscious fashion industry of tomorrow.”