Amazon’s Best Beauty Holiday Deals Are *Already* Here

In the past, maybe you've waited until the eleventh hour to get all of your holiday gift shopping done — but not this year. To help avoid the gift-shopping procrastination stress, Amazon is hosting a month's worth of major beauty deals to encourage you to get all your gift shopping done and dusted well before the cranberry sauce is served. And hey, if it helps you figure out your holiday party look (or give yourself some early gifts) all the better, right?