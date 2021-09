Now, the company is trying to win back women by rebranding as a company that prioritizes comfort and body positivity over male attention and hourglass figures. In June, the brand announced that it was relaunching with new ambassadors . Named the “Victoria’s Secret Collective,” the set of models, activists, athletes, and entertainers, which include women like Paloma Elsesser, Megan Rapinoe, and Priyanka Chopra, will collaborate with the company to design collections that fit women’s needs and tailor them to a more diverse customer base. “We got it wrong, we lost relevance with the modern woman, and she told us very clearly to change our focus from how people look, to how people feel, from being about what he wants to being about what she wants and to support her in her narrative, in whatever way that she chooses,” said Martin Waters, CEO of VS&Co, Victoria’s Secret new parent company, in a statement provided to Refinery29. “So to win her back, we'll celebrate and inspire her, and we'll support her desire to show up however it is that she chooses.” Waters shared a similar statement during an investor meeting in July of 2021.