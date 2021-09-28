Compared to impossible-to-mess-up makeup like lip gloss and mascara, eyeshadow can sometimes seem intimidating; heck, a DIY smoky eye might be downright frightening. However, Glossier is here to change that with the dazzling arrival of Monochromes — the brand's latest eyeshadow drop. Joining friends Skywash and Lidstar, it is the debut powder eyeshadow in Glossier's lineup and first palette. As the name suggests, these beauties are made to make eyeshadow fun again with tonal hues in a variety of finishes that all play nice with each other.
But we haven't even gotten to the best part: Each tin palette is totally refillable, meaning that after you hit pan, you can purchase $18 refills of your favorite trio — or try something new! While the silky formulas can easily be applied with clean fingers (my preferred method, TBH), you can also nab a Monochromes trio of your choice that comes with Glossier's dual-ended eyeshadow brush for $35. (Should you want to buy the brush à la carte, you can do so for $18.)
Ahead, take a closer look at all ten shades and get ready to adorn your lids with Glossier goodness.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.