From ultra-light nude to dark and brooding chestnut, natural lip colors inspired by the celebrities of the decade (think Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston, and Victoria Beckham) are everywhere. It all started with one product: Clinique's Black Honey lipstick. The semi-glossy shade was propelled to viral status after young Lord of the Rings fans discovered that Liv Tyler wore it during filming from 1999 to 2000. On TikTok, the hashtag #cliniqueblackhoney has 19.6 million views and counting, and it's since sold out online as new fans stock up on the shade.
The obsession has cemented our love for '90s-inspired nude lips, convincing brands to get on board the trend — and we had to try it. Ahead, R29 staffers and contributors put five '90s-esque shades to the test. Spoiler: You'll want them all.
