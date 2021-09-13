Rock Your Socks Off With This Exclusive MrMiSocki Discount (60% off!)

Super Sale Alert: Using the promo code R29, get 60% off and free shipping when you buy three or more pairs of socks from MrMiSocki, starting today through September 30.
Socks usually fall in the "I have no idea what else to buy" category of gifting for the impossible-to-shop-for (look at you, dads). But socks don't have to be a lackluster purchase — or boring and plain. Meet MrMiSocki, the colorful socks with a story — literally. Based on a comic about a solo sock and his quest to find his other half, each pair features two characters he meets on his journey. Extremely comfortable and uniquely designed, these are sure to be conversation starters for sock-wearers everywhere. And now you don't have anything to lose with this R29-exclusive discount: 60% off your purchase when you add three or more items to cart — plus free shipping — with code R29.
Brand founder Munish Taneja conceived Mr. MiSocki as the perfect blend of engagement, storytelling, and fashion. And why use the most overlooked part of our wardrobes as his medium?
"Socks became a bit of an obsession for me," Taneja told Refinery29. "I found it to be a really fun way to express myself without being overly obnoxious."
Taneja partnered with artist A. T. Pratt to create the intricate world of MrMiSocki. Each pair comes with its accompanying comic strip, which tells of Socki — our protagonist — and his adventure to search for his missing sock partner. The brand has even collaborated with Kidrobot to introduce Labbit into the story with, of course, its own accompanying sock. Is your interest piqued? Keep scrolling to see what other funky socks wearers have to say about their purchase.
Funky Socks Wearers say: "These are the best socks I own and I have a ton of socks with crazy/fun designs. These stand out and always get compliments whenever I wear them. Love how each one has a story as well! They are super comfy and wash well. Highly recommend to EVERYONE!"
Funky Socks Wearers say: "I bought these socks for my brother who enjoys a clever sock. 'These are the weirdest socks I've ever gotten,' he said with delight. His MrMiSocki's were on his feet all day on Christmas. The kids love them too. Great quality. Great Design. Fab comic."
Funky Socks Wearers say: "I love the stories, designs, and the feel of the socks themselves. I can’t wait for the next installment! Highly recommend adding at least one pair to your sock collection. If you are anything like me you’ll end up with 4 pairs!"
