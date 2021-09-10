These Christian Streetwear Brands Mix Faith and Commerce

But for these entrepreneurs, it’s precisely this generational struggles that motivates them to seek streetwear as a tool of evangelization. A phenomenon born in New York City and Los Angeles, streetwear has always married narratives of personal ambitions, community building, struggle, especially in its inception in the 1980s and 1990s. Thanks to brands like Cross Colours and FUBU, streetwear has long linked clothes and social messaging, providing a space for people who want to make their beliefs undeniable to all. As a lifelong fan of streetwear, Howard says that those themes have long connected him to this type of fashion. And as a founder of a Christian streetwear brand, it’s his job to make people see the two are not so different. After all, personal struggle is what led him to belief in Christianity, and Equris is his way to build a community around it. “All of us [Christians] have the same calling, which is to go out there and make disciples,” he says.