Maurissa says this is the first "romantic date" she has ever been on. (She left Peter's Bachelor season night one.) Unfortunately for her, the date is hosted by Lance Bass, who reveals they’re playing a game that could involve eating bugs, hot peppers, a pig snout, basically a lot of Fear Factor-type stuff (the early aughts references just keep coming!). They have to either answer questions or eat an item. They won’t answer “How many people have you slept with?” so they have to take a bite of a tongue from an unidentified animal. After not telling their “most embarrassing story” they have to eat tripe. You get the idea. Neither of them seem too bothered by the challenges. They even start kissing during the game and right in front of Lance, because their sexual chemistry is so strong that tripe breath can’t stop it.