Meet The Fan-Favorite Always Pan’s Perfect Successor Pot

"I'm an everyday type of home cook (specializing in breakfast and dinner) who loves a good one-pan meal that can be served up and enjoyed in a bowl on the couch. Easy cleanup is key for me when I’m doing my thing in the kitchen. I already own two Always Pans (Spice and Heat colorways), which I use just about every day to make my eggs in the morning — their non-stick abilities are unparalleled and they really do look very nice left out on the stovetop — so I was pretty amped up to try out the Perfect Pot.



My first out-of-the-box impressions were that it’s super lightweight compared to the Always Pan! Although I’m an AP stan, I do feel that the piece can be a bit heavy and cumbersome inside a tight kitchen space. The Perfect Pot, in comparison, is a cute compact size that’s surprisingly un-hefty. The Blue Salt colorway is so beautiful in person — it may be my new stovetop spotlight favorite (sorry, Heat).



Over the weekend I made two meals in my Perfect Pot. The first was a tomato and mozz pasta salad and the second (pictured above) was an oven-roasted chicken dish. Normally, for these types of meals, I would use my Le Creuset Dutch oven — which is an extremely heavy-duty pot — but, in happy contrast, the Perfect Pot did my Dutch oven’s job just as well while being so much easier to handle. Boiling water was a breeze instead of a lugging-struggle to and from the sink. Moving it to and from the oven was similarly breezy during my chicken-roasting feat — it's important to note here that the Always Pan CANNOT be put in the oven (I made that sad mistake with a very limited-edition lavender hue).



Cleanup, as with the Always Pan, was no sweat for both dishes; the hardened cheese from the pasta and crusted chicken grease scrubbed right off with minimal effort and zero residues left behind. I highly recommend this pot to anyone looking for a more compact, lightweight, and stylish alternative to…well…just about any other option out there. It’s a yes for me! Although, I would like to petition its renaming to the 'Everything Pot.'” – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Editor