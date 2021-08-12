What Not Showering Actually Does To Your Skin

Dr. Zeichner agrees that you can get away with showering every other day if you want, but it's not going to give you better skin, and you definitely want to keep up washing certain body parts daily. "Showering every other day is certainly acceptable," he says. "That being said, regular body hygiene is important to prevent overgrowth of microorganisms on the skin. If you’re not showering every day, sensitive areas like the face, underarms, and genitals should be washed with soap. Also, you should always shower after heavy sweating or a workout."