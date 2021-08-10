Everyone Who’s On Bachelor In Paradise This Season — For Now

Although the Bachelor franchise was able to continue with The Bachelorette and The Bachelor amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise fell by the wayside in 2020. Now, after two years, the summertime staple is back for its seventh season with a huge cast. Because of the delay, some of these Bachelor In Paradise contestants waited over a year for their shot on the show, and it finally came in 2021.
Most of the people in the cast are from the recent entries in the franchise. Tons of people from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette cast, Matt James' Bachelor cast, and Katie Thurston's Bachelorette cast. But there are some repeat BiP-ers as well as some contestants from less recent seasons, like Peter Weber's and Colton Underwood's.
The official cast list only included 23 contestants, but this show loves to cycle new people in and out and surprise viewers with who from previous seasons may show up. Based on the 2021 Bachelor in Paradise trailer, there are some major faces we can expect to join later on, including Paradise-alum Demi Burnett. There are likely to be more additions as the weeks go on and some people leave the beach without roses while others enter in the hopes of getting one. We'll keep this list updated as the series continues.