I Got The Trendy Version Of This ’70s Supermodel Haircut

For Melody, an actress and star of this week's episode of Hair Me Out, boredom with her "flat" hair spurred her to seek out a big change, head to the hair salon, and request a personalized version of the wolf cut. Both shaggy and voluminous, the aesthetic involves lots of layers, plus curtain bangs — the end result being a style equal parts '70s supermodel and Instagram trendy.
For the hair transformation, Melody books in with Beau Stone, a seasoned stylist at Mèche Salon in Los Angeles. "For Melody, we're going to recreate the wolf cut to suit her face," Stone explains of his vision. "Even though the wolf cut is very fringe-heavy, we're going to keep her bangs longer. We're also going to emphasize the layers and really add volume to her hair."
The hair-cutting process involves a little bit of product and expert razor-shaping. On Melody's damp hair, Stone applies Oribe's cream styler to give the strands some slip. For the cut, he starts with the fringe, using a razor to remove weight from the face-framing section and carefully shape the layers around the rest of the head, without lopping off too much length.
Because styling bangs takes some TLC, Stone re-wets Melody's fringe strands with Oribe's Foundation Mist, then uses a round brush to blow dry the hair up and away from the face. For the rest of the hair, he also uses a round brush and the hairdryer to create a wavy, beachy blowout. To finish, it's a spritz of Aprés Beach spray and a tiny bit of hairspray to just really build and emphasize the shape of the bangs and layers.
Finally, Melody gets to see her new look in the mirror, and her reaction is nothing short of impressed. "I feel like a '70s supermodel," she says. "I just want to shake my hair all the time. I love the shagginess of it, how it makes my fine hair look so voluminous and textured. Now, I actually feel like the cool girls I see on Instagram."
