Miley Cyrus Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve — & It Smells Like An “Unruly” Garden

The Miley Cyrus x Gucci collaboration is all about individualism and unapologetic contradiction, two pillars that resonate with the musician and the message she wants to send her fans. "Self-expression is a huge part of who I am and what I try to encourage my fans and those around me to believe in — to always wear your heart on your sleeve, and to embrace all of the qualities and experiences that make us who we are," she explains. "I express myself through my music of course, but also through my clothing, my art, and my home."