This Is What Needs To Change In Lesbian Cinema

When male directors take on a subject matter that is based on a female-only experience, it is important for them to do their research and request advice from the people the film is depicting. What films like Benedetta do is create a skewed perception of lesbianism and lesbian sex that is both inaccurate and damaging to the queer community. In an interview with The Skinny , queer American-Iranian director Desiree Akhavan said: "To me, a sex scene is a place to be subjective – you want your audience to be in it with them. You want them to lose themselves in it and to come away taking something away about the characters’ relationship with them." In her 2018 film The Miseducation of Cameron Post , Akhavan hid all the cast and crew during the sex scene in order to give the actors a sense of empowerment. "The girls lost themselves in that moment. It felt personal and vulnerable and as long as it looked like they knew what they were doing I was happy." The differences between Akhavan's film and Benedetta clearly stretch far beyond the gender of the director.