Meet The New (& Old) Faces Of The L-Word: Generation Q

When the first episode of The L Word premiered in 2004, it was revolutionary. The drama followed the personal and professional lives of a group of queer women in Hollywood.
Fans fell in love with the ensemble cast, drawn in by their unique perspectives on romance and life. For many viewers, it was the first piece of television that intentionally centred the narratives of queer women without the usual problematic tropes or stereotypes.
A decade later, the show has returned to television, and some of its most beloved stars along with it. The L Word: Generation Q will pick up ten years after the show's ending, its plot unfolding in a new, modern world where gender identity and sexual orientation are a lot more complicated than we once understood them to be.
The new series promises to be as interesting — and just as steamy — as the original. Here's who you can expect to see on The L Word: Generation Q.