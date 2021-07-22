For This Model, Miniskirts Make A Maximal Statement

“I’ve always loved skirts because I love showing off my thighs, [which are] one of my biggest and toughest features,” Steward tells Refinery29. For the South Carolina native, who has a modeling portfolio showcasing work with Jeffrey Campbell and cult underwear line Parade, showing off her thighs is a way of telling those around her that she’s tough and threatening — someone who won’t be bothered by “anything other than compliments,” as she puts it. This year, in particular, Steward says that her skirts and dresses are hitching way, way up. “I try to fully match the aesthetics I see for myself in my head instead of being afraid of people being like, ‘Why the fuck is she wearing that?’,” she says. She’s outgrown that phase of putting too much stock in what others thought. “Now, I’m just existing.” And existing in itty bitty mini skirts, no less.