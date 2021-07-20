Essie Just Dropped 6 New Polishes To Get You Amped For Fall

If you're still loving the light summer color palette of whites, creams, and pastels, you might feel inclined to delay any mention of fall fashion. Since the weather is still hot, loose linens and nap dresses are probably still your go-to for a while longer, but you can start easing into those classic dark, rich fall tones in the most low-commitment way: with your manicure.
Since you've done rotations of Essie's summer mainstays, like Ballet Slipper and Ladylike, now's the perfect time to mix in an unexpected burgundy or a shimmery forest green. Luckily, for brand loyalists, Essie just dropped its fall polish collection, with six new shades inspired by rock n' roll glam, all designed to have you feeling amped for September. The caveat? Essie's fall 2021 collection is limited-edition, so you'll want to shop High Voltage Vinyl before it's sold out everywhere (and trust, it will be).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
