Zara’s Bridal Lingerie Collection Is A Must For Brides & Non-Brides Alike

Looking for on-trend and affordable bridal lingerie? Boy, do we have the solution for you. On Monday, in a move so sly, we very nearly missed it, Zara posted about a new bridal slip dress on Twitter, part of the brand’s first-ever bridal lingerie collection. The Spanish brand’s first foray into wedding-wear includes a full selection of wedding-ready bras and panties, silk robes, slips, shoes, and more.
In the just-launched collection — which is just as worthy of a purchase for brides as it is for non-brides (coming from a non-bride who just bought this mini slip dress) — Zara compiled just about every sartorial item a bride-to-be could need for their big day, apart from their actual wedding look (that is, unless you want to wear a nightgown on your wedding day, which is actually a huge trend this year). There are babouche-style slides, sheer bra-panty sets, statement headbands, PJ sets, and a total of six slip dresses. To avoid emergency spills before the wedding night, the collection also includes a protective dress bag and clutch.
Best of all, Zara’s debut bridal collection starts at $25.90 and taps out at $250. Shop the selection, ahead.
