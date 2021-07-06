Gwen Stefani Wore A Corset Dress With Fishnets On Her Wedding Day

And you thought your Fourth of July weekend was eventful. On Saturday, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who announced their engagement in November, said “I do” in an intimate ceremony at the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma. It didn’t take long for the couple to share the details of their surprise 40-person nuptials with the rest of the world on Instagram — including Stefani’s two bridal looks from the big day.
In a series of images posted on Monday, the former No Doubt member can be seen wearing a gown and a mini dress, both of which were custom-made by Vera Wang.
For the ceremony, the singer took the traditional route, donning a lily-white, silk-tulle gown with a high-low hem and a plunging neckline. “A gown for ROMANCE. BIG LOVE. FOREVER MORE,” Wang wrote on Instagram. Stefani completed the look with a cathedral-length veil, which was hand-embroidered by Wang’s team with the couple’s first names, as well as the names of Stefani’s three children with former husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Two white roses were also embroidered on the veil.
Stefani wasn’t the first celebrity to add a special touch to her wedding veil. When Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in September 2019, the model wore a custom gown-veil by Off-White which had "TILL DEATH DO US PART” embroidered on it in designer Virgil Abloh’s signature sans-Serif font. For her wedding look, Stefani chose the font from her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album circa 2004.
More in line with what we’re used to from the singer was the reception dress, which featured a corset-like bustier bodice — a top bridal trend this summer — and an embroidered tulle skirt. “You need a party dress when u get to marry Blake Shelton,” she captioned a photo of the second look. According to Wang’s Instagram, the skirt of the mini dress featured two hand-sewn birds, a symbol of the couple. “They are joined by three baby love birds representing Gwen's children,” she added. Accessories-wise, Stefani wore a cropped, bow-embellished veil (sound familiar?), fishnet tights, and matching mid-calf boots.
Leave it to Stefani to make fishnets look bridal-appropriate.