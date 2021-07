Gwen Stefani Wore A Corset Dress With Fishnets On Her Wedding Day

More in line with what we’re used to from the singer was the reception dress, which featured a corset-like bustier bodice — a top bridal trend this summer — and an embroidered tulle skirt. “You need a party dress when u get to marry Blake Shelton,” she captioned a photo of the second look. According to Wang’s Instagram , the skirt of the mini dress featured two hand-sewn birds, a symbol of the couple. “They are joined by three baby love birds representing Gwen's children,” she added. Accessories-wise, Stefani wore a cropped, bow-embellished veil ( sound familiar? ), fishnet tights, and matching mid-calf boots.