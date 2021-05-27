Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

One week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect.
For the occasion — which, according to Grande’s three Instagram posts, took place on May 15 — the “7 Rings” singer stunned in a strapless, backless, silk charmeuse number by Vera Wang. The bridal designer custom-made the gown for Grande, adding elegant details like a sculpted neckline, a cowl-esque plunging back, and an exposed back strap. Her inspiration? Audrey Hepburn, according to Vogue. Specifically, her character Jo Stockton in the 1957 film Funny Face.
According to the publication, the designer and the singer made a pact with each other at the 2018 Heavenly Bodies-themed Met Gala, for which Grande wore a Vera Wang gown printed with the Sistine Chapel: When the time came for Grande to get married, Wang would design the dress. "Ariana Grande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang," Wang wrote on her Instagram. "A joy and a honour! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness."
Jewellery-wise, Grande, with the help of her longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell, chose Lorraine Schwartz pearl-and-diamond earrings, made to match her engagement ring, which, too, features both stones. According to Vogue, she intentionally wore one of the earrings upside-down, which was meant to symbolise the “upside down” moments in her life thus far. The most Ari touch of all, though, was her veil, which was bubble-shaped and featured a small, satin bow at the top. And of course, she wore sky-high heels.
We can’t “Imagine” a better wedding look for Grande.