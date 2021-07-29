My Friend Borrowed Money But Won’t Pay Me Back. What Do I Do?

Part of being a human on Earth is trying to understand ourselves in different situations. It’s essential to explore why we’re uncomfortable so we can avoid those situations going forward, or learn how to navigate them with grace. Asking yourself the following questions can help you explore the origins of your discomfort. How do you feel specifically when asking for money that is owed to you? Do you think it will seem like money is more important to you than friendship? Are you worried that you’ll be perceived as rude, impolite, or ungenerous? What stories have you heard or situations have you witnessed involving friends lending money and asking for it back? How have these stories impacted your feelings about asking for money back?

