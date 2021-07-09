If, like me, you're intimidated by the idea of a single blade, let me assure you that it's actually less scary than using a multi-blade disposable razor. The sharpness of the single blade gets you a closer shave without dragging against your skin. (Even better, you can go longer between shaves.) Hanni has also made it basically fool-proof to replace them: Just twist the bottom to open up the clasp at the head, pop in a clean Swedish stainless steel blade, and twist again to close the clasp.