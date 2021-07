Does anyone actually enjoy shaving? My guess is no. It's certainly not the part of my beauty routine I look forward to the most, but the "chore" has become almost second nature to me since I was a preteen with a value pack of pink BIC "Lady" razors. While the hair removal landscape has improved since then (better shaving creams, fancy electric gadgets , etc.), the experience remained essentially the same: fine at best. This all changed when I was recently introduced to hanni , a 100% recyclable weighted razor that is as chic as it is innovative and — in a shocking twist — had me excited about shaving my body.