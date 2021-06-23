Premiering on July 21, the series introduces a handful of singles on a quest to find love while in full costumes to look like animals including a wolf, panda, rhino, and even a devil. If it sounds like something from a strange animal kingdom storyline, you’re not wrong. The show challenges the way people value physical appearance over personality as one contestant alludes to when she asks her partner, “What if I pick you and I’m not what you expect underneath?”