Madison Beer & Vanessa Hudgens Co-Founded A Skin-Care Brand

"We combine all that information from each consumer and develop an algorithm to make a skin-care suggestion based on our curated skin-care products," explains Dr. Kaghan, Know Beauty's Chief Medical Officer. "We have about 17 products in total, but there are hundreds of different combinations. If you go through the process, we'll recommend a routine — a cleanser, serum, day and night moisturizer, and face mask — all personalized based on the results of your tests that you can shop directly on our website."