How In The Heights Costumes Celebrate the Diversity Of Latinx Communities

Set in a back alley, the scene shows a crowd of Washington Heights residents gathered under flags from Caribbean and Latin American countries. “There is this intensity to the color of the flags that we wanted to pull into the costumes,” says Travers. “By the time we start that crescendo at the end, it’s a really powerful image of all of these people celebrating where they’re from.” Shooting the scene was deeply emotional, Travers remembers, as the cast stopped for one moment to cheer on Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was on a fire escape playing the local piragüero. “It was such a beautiful feeling for everybody that day to really represent the sacrifices that their parents have made to get them to this point,” he recalls. “It was one of the most powerful days I’ve had on set.”