Why Everyone You Know Suddenly Has Main Character Syndrome

Being watched — surveilled, stalked, followed — are all nominally “bad things,” and yet, we love being noticed. The “main character” meme indulges that desire to be seen — its relatability comes from how we all want a cute crush to lock eyes with us as we drudge through life, we want celebrities to spot us at concerts, we want to be singled out for being exceptional. After all, without an audience to witness it, does the main character make a sound when she falls into her crush’s arms in the cafeteria? We all crave some confirmation that, yes, our lives only seem to be ordinary and unremarkable, but they’re actually part of a greater story — the greatest story ever told.