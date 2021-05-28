After the last 14 months, time may feel like it has no meaning, but — summer 2021 is officially here. For proof, take a look at a calendar: this Friday, May 28, is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. You’re probably going to want to spend as much time as possible outdoors. But for the few minutes you are inside, Netflix is going to try to lure you deep into your couch with a plethora of new TV shows, movies, and specials.
You’ll probably find the new season of Lucifer at the very top of your homescreen. The long-awaited premiere of the fantasy procedural’s season 5B is finally here, ready to introduce Lucifans to their favorite character’s dad, none other than God (Dennis Haysbert, AKA the 24 president and the All-State commercial guy). Beyond Lucifer, you’ll also find a new season of Emmy-nominee The Kominsky Method, along with yet another true crime documentary that the streaming platform has become infamous for producing. The subject of the doc, Nail Bomber: Manhunt, is the 1999 nail bombings in London. Looking ahead, this Sunday will see the debut of Inside, the semi-surprise special from Promising Young Woman’s most promising (and disappointing) man, Bo Burnham. This weekend you’ll also find the second season of a cult YA series, a juicy food docuseries, and so much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.