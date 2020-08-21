Let’s Break Down That Lucifer Season 5A Finale

During the season, both Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) discovered that the only reason Chloe makes Lucifer vulnerable is because he chooses to be vulnerable around her. After they sleep together, he also appears to transfer his “mojo” to her, thereby granting her with the power to pull out his true desires. By the end of the season he’s ultimately able to get both his powers and invincibility back, though there’s very little explanation as to how this occurred. Chloe fears that it indicates he’s pulling away from her, which could put their relationship in serious jeopardy. Because if it comes down to choosing between Chloe and his powers, it’s difficult to know for sure what Lucifer would do. And it’s that hesitancy that could lead to their downfall as a couple.

