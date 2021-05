“Pillow Sandals” Are Trending — Here Are The Most Popular Styles

No doubt that has to do with the style’s versatility. Padded shoes are not only comfortable but, thanks to labels like Staud and Miu Miu — two of the most searched for brands for this trend, according to Lyst — they can also look chic. Staud’s Rita sandals feature a thong-style toe that’s made of soft, black-, white-, or camel-colored leather. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s iteration is available in a flatform, as well as a variety of strap styles and colors, from multi-color to monochrome. Roam (another most-searched brand, according to Lyst), Rejina Pyo , Proenza Schouler, and Bottega Veneta, all, too, sell footwear styles that will make even the most flip-flop-adverse reconsider their sandal collection.