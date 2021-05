Sutton is only 26 years old and is still very much finding herself. When we first met her, she was worried she'd become her estranged mom, who struggled with alcoholism and often left her to fend for herself. With Richard's support — along with her besties Kat (Aisha Dee) and Jane (Katie Stevens) — she learned to trust herself and others. She found confidence in her abilities as a stylist and comfort in the support her boyfriend gave her. In him, the self-sufficient Sutton found a sense of family and security, but throughout time, she might have become too reliant on Richard. Maybe she started to lose herself before she even found out who that is. "I don't know who I am without him," she admits to her friends in the finale.