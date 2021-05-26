Sutton doesn't seem to know what she wants yet. Honestly, who among us really knows what we'll want in a decade or two? But the future is always a gamble, and we make choices that may or may not pay off. Right now, Sutton has to make a difficult choice, but it's not whether to be with Richard or not. It's about figuring out who she wants to be, full stop. She's not her mother, but she's certainly more than Richard's wife. In this final season, she should take the opportunity to find herself. To do that, she needs to be on her own.