Nicole Richie Brings House Of Harlow 1960 To Etsy

Nicole Richie has worn countless hats throughout her unique career in show business and fashion; morphing from Paris Hilton’s crass sidekick on the “The Simple Life” to paparazzi catnip as part of a flock of celebrities styled by Rachel Zoe who defined the undone elegance of mid-aughts Hollywood. In 2008, she founded House of Harlow 1960 — a jewelry collection that grew to include a full range of ready-to-wear and accessories. Today, thanks to a collaboration with Etsy, Richie is adding home goods to her eclectic repertoire. The celeb-prenuer launched the House of Harlow 1960s creator collaboration at the maker marketplace with a lineup of pillows, blankets, home accents, and ceramics designed in partnership with a group of Etsy artisans, each selected by Richie.
Advertisement
“
The experience of searching for artisans was so exciting and truly opened up a whole new door of inspiration for me.
NICOLE RICHIE, HOUSE OF HARLOW 1960 FOUNDER
”
There’s a golden glow that permeates the collection, which is filled with homespun goods in shades of clay, persimmon, ochre, and mustard for an overall palette that bears a distinctly West Coast warmth. In a statement, Etsy explained that “this collection was inspired by the desert at dusk,” and meant to conjure “golden afternoons and bonfire-filled nights.” The small businesses represented in the collaboration — nearly half of which are BIPOC-owned — include Omi Woods, who collaborated with the House of Harlow designer on a collection of talismanic pendant necklaces and Kansas City’s The Object Enthusiast, who helped Richie create gold-flecked ceramics. “Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community,” says Richie, “and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career.”
“
Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career.
Nicole RIchie, House Of Harlow 1960 Founder
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.