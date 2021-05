Nicole Richie Brings House Of Harlow 1960 To Etsy

There’s a golden glow that permeates the collection, which is filled with homespun goods in shades of clay, persimmon, ochre, and mustard for an overall palette that bears a distinctly West Coast warmth. In a statement, Etsy explained that “this collection was inspired by the desert at dusk,” and meant to conjure “golden afternoons and bonfire-filled nights.” The small businesses represented in the collaboration — nearly half of which are BIPOC-owned — include Omi Woods , who collaborated with the House of Harlow designer on a collection of talismanic pendant necklaces and Kansas City’s The Object Enthusiast , who helped Richie create gold-flecked ceramics. “Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community,” says Richie, “and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career.”