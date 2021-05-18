Kim Kardashian Is Understandably Nervous About Exposing Her Kids To KUWTK

The way the internet is set up, it won’t be hard for Kim’s kids to get access to old episodes of the show. But her hope is that when she does cross that bridge of sitting down and watching the show with them, she’ll be able to help North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm understand exactly what happened and how it's led them to where they are now. And ultimately, letting the kids tune into old episodes of KUWTK might actually be helpful in their transition to a life that’s less public facing. The next generation of Kardashians has grown up in front of the cameras; they don’t know a different reality than reality television.