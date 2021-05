Even without a Cristina cameo, we'll still be seeing a lot more of Oh, and she'll be playing characters that actually resonate with her identity as as proud Asian woman . Grey's Anatomy has definitely begun talking more openly about racism and systemic inequality in recent years, but let's be real: it just wasn't having these kinds of conversations when Oh was still on the show. Now, Oh has purposefully pivoted towards roles that speak to her experience and to her identity, one of which will take her to Netflix.