We've not exactly been quiet about the fact that we're rooting for Sandra Oh this Emmys season . The star is the first Asian-American actress nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role on Killing Eve . Her work on the adored Phoebe Waller-Bridge show , which was quickly renewed for a second season , brought a new wave of praise and admiration toward Oh, but it's not her first time in the spotlight. She originally shot to fame thanks to Grey's Anatomy, but back then the attention wasn't all good. In a profile for Vulture , Oh remembered the constant attention she received due to her role as Cristina Yang, which included documentation of her 2006 divorce from Alexander Payne in outlets like TMZ. It's easy to write this off as the price of fame, but it's something Oh had to figure out how to navigate.