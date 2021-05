The huge relationship milestone comes after two years of dating . The Bachelor alums first met in 2019 when Tartick appeared as a guest on Off the Vine , and their connection quickly evolved from a friendship to full-blown romance. As one of the few stars from the show to have have found love outside of their seasons, Bristowe and Tartick's relationship has been a source of encouragement for Bachelor Nation fans and stars alike. It’s proof that, in a way, this wild ride can actually lead to love — even if it takes a few breakups to get there.