LELO Is Celebrating Masturbation May In The Best Way (Hint: It’s A Sale)

Karina Hoshikawa
Very few sex toys reach the level of vibrator fame (not to mention, wicked name recognition) on par with LELO. The iconic Sona, with its curved body and round opening, has been often imitated by competitors — but nothing beats the real thing. Except for when the real thing is on sale.
From May 3 to May 17, the luxe pleasure brand is celebrating Masturbation May (which I guess is A Thing) with a sitewide sale on all of LELO's bestsellers. Sleek oral sex stimulators, remote-controlled vibes, value bundles, and so much more are up to 50% off, making it the ultimate score. Ahead, we've perused the sale picks to bring you the best-of-the-best sex gadgets to add to your œuvre.
